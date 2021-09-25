Watch
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire

Ethan Swope/AP
Flames consume a house near Old Oregon Trail as the Fawn Fire burns north of Redding in Shasta County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 17:50:08-04

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Damage assessment teams went out Saturday to determine how many buildings have burned in a forest fire that has displaced thousands of residents in Northern California.

Firefighters working in steep, drought-stricken terrain hope calmer weather over the next few days will help as they battle the Fawn Fire north of the city of Redding.

Officials say initial assessments found that at least 100 homes and other structures had burned. But that number was likely to change as teams go street by street Saturday.

California fires have burned more than 3,600 square miles so far this year, destroying more than 3,200 structures.

