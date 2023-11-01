Teen arrested for arson in connection with San Luis Obispo brush fire

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Lizzie Fire in San Luis Obispo.

The fire broke out at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in a hillside area just above San Luis Obispo High School.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire had burned 100 acres and was 80% contained.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, two juveniles were identified on surveillance footage from San Luis Obispo High School leaving the area where the fire is believed to have started.

The 15-year-old who was arrested faces a charge of arson and was booked into juvenile hall.

Full containment of the fire is expected by Thursday, Nov. 2.

While many homes were initially threatened, no structures were damaged and evacuation warnings for the area have been lifted.

Police say their investigation into the fire is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information to contact Det. Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-8005.