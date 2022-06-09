Crews respond to Clark Fire along Hwy 1 in Orcutt

UPDATE (2:25 p.m.) - Fire crews have mostly knocked down the Clark Fire and are continuing to put out hot spots.

Loads of cauliflower and pieces of rubber were visible in the road near where the fire started. CHP reports that crews cleared the vegetables from the road.

KSBY is checking with officials to confirm what sparked the fire.

__

Fire crews are working to contain a vegetation fire that sparked along Hwys 1 and 135 in Orcutt Thursday afternoon.

The Clark Fire was first called in around 1:24 p.m. on June 9. Fire officials say it is made up of multiple fires burning along the road, south of Clark Ave. in Orcutt.

So far, officials say has burned under 4 acres and is spreading slowly. Incident logs indicate the fire is burning towards nearby homes.

CHP reports that traffic is being diverted around the fire, and closures are in place at Clark Rd. and Black Rd. to keep cars away from where the fire is burning. Northbound traffic in the area has been stopped at Hwy 135.

Deputies are assisting @SBCFireInfo with the #ClarkFire near Orcutt. Traffic is being diverted around where fire crews are working - please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/cnGDNe3G2Z — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) June 9, 2022

Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire Departments have crews fighting the fire at the scene.

Initial reports say a trailer carrying produce appears to have started the fire.

This is a developing story, and KSBY has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.