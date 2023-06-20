Training burn this week at Vandenberg Space Force Base

The Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department will be conducting a training burn over the next couple of days.

The prescribed burn will involve approximately 5-10 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub near the intersection of Watt Road and 13th Street.

Burning is scheduled to take place from June 20-21, but additional burns may be scheduled through June 30.

According to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the goal of these fires is to train new firefighters and dozer operators as well as help prevent the spread of potential wildfires in the future.

The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions aren't just right, the burning will be rescheduled, officials said.