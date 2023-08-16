UPDATE: Forward progress stopped of Bitter Fire

UPDATE: Fire officials say forward progress of the Bitter Fire has been stopped.
The fire burned 225 acres and is 30% contained.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters responded to two fires off Bitterwater Rd. in eastern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening.
The two vegetation fires were first reported at about 5:30 p.m.
They're located in the Carrizo Plain about halfway between Highway 58 and Bitterwater Valley Rd.
As of 6:10 p.m., CAL FIRE reported that the first fire was estimated to be about 25 acres and the second fire was about 10-15 acres.
WILDLAND FIRES: Per #Bitter Air Attack at scene of 2 fires near the 9700 block of Bitterwater Rd in the Corrizo Plains of Santa Margarita Ca. 1st fire 25 acres 2nd fire 10-15 acres. pic.twitter.com/aIMXxsEf2V— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 16, 2023