UPDATE: Forward progress stopped of Bitter Fire

UPDATE: Fire officials say forward progress of the Bitter Fire has been stopped.

The fire burned 225 acres and is 30% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

Firefighters responded to two fires off Bitterwater Rd. in eastern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening.

The two vegetation fires were first reported at about 5:30 p.m.

They're located in the Carrizo Plain about halfway between Highway 58 and Bitterwater Valley Rd.

As of 6:10 p.m., CAL FIRE reported that the first fire was estimated to be about 25 acres and the second fire was about 10-15 acres.