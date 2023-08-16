Watch Now
WeatherFire Watch

Actions

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped of Bitter Fire

Cedar_Canyon_2_1692147910_4377.jpg
alertca.live
Two fires broke out off Bitterwater Rd. in eastern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Cedar_Canyon_2_1692147910_4377.jpg
Posted at 6:16 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 23:19:01-04

UPDATE: Fire officials say forward progress of the Bitter Fire has been stopped.

The fire burned 225 acres and is 30% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
___

Firefighters responded to two fires off Bitterwater Rd. in eastern San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday evening.

The two vegetation fires were first reported at about 5:30 p.m.

They're located in the Carrizo Plain about halfway between Highway 58 and Bitterwater Valley Rd.

As of 6:10 p.m., CAL FIRE reported that the first fire was estimated to be about 25 acres and the second fire was about 10-15 acres.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg