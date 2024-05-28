Two small fires break out along Highways 41 and 46

Firefighters extinguished two small fires that broke out Tuesday morning in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The first fire broke out at approximately 9:45 a.m. along Highway 46 East at Union Road in Paso Robles.

According to CAL FIRE, it burned .4 of an acre before crews got it under control.

The second fire was reported at 10:07 a.m. along Highway 41 just north of the Highway 46 "Y" intersection in Shandon.

The fire was contained by 11:20 a.m. after burning .35 of an acre.

CAL FIRE is investigating what caused the fires.

