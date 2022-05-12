Watch
Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marcio J. Sanchez/AP
Firefighters work to put out a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Posted at 11:40 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:40:53-04

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told California utility regulators that unspecified electrical circuit activity happened at about the time a wildfire erupted in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel that burned at least 20 homes.

The Coastal Fire was reported at midafternoon Wednesday.

SoCal Edison says in a report to the California Public Utilities Commission an investigation is underway but that there was circuit activity close to the reported time of the fire.

The commission last year approved a settlement of more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties for Southern California Edison for the role its equipment had in five wildfires from 2017 to 2018.

