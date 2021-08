CAL FIRE confirmed that a vegetation fire has broken out near a trail in Oceano Dunes.

Crews responded around 7:40 a.m.

CAL FIRE told KSBY that the fire is burning an area approximately 30 ft. by 30 ft. with the potential to burn a half acre.

The fire is burning between 400 and 500 feet from the campground. There is no word yet on the fire's cause.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.