A vegetation fire is burning east of Paso Robles, fire officials said Monday.

The fire — the Franklin Fire — is burning near the 3000 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles. Ten to 12 acres have burned as of 6:40 p.m.

Power is out for some residents in the area, according to a PG&E outage map. Over 2,500 customers are affected.

The estimated restoration time is 2:30 a.m. July 9.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.