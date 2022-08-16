Vegetation fire burning 'heavy fuels' near the Oceano Dunes

A vegetation fire burning in 'heavy fuels' broke out early Tuesday morning in Oceano.

CALFIRE first received reports from the California State Parks Department at midnight about smoke rising from the brush between the dunes and the Arroyo Grande Creek.

After searching, firefighters found a quarter of an acre-wide fire burning brush described by CALFIRE as having 'heavy fuels.'

Upon posting, responding teams are working to put out the flames. No word yet on when they will reach containment.

CALFIRE says no structures are at risk of fire.

An investigator is also on the scene looking into the cause.