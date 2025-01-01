Forward progress of vegetation fire near Santa Maria stopped

(UPDATE, 9:51 p.m.) — Fire officials said forward progress has been stopped. The cause remains under investigation.

___

(UPDATE, 9:21 p.m.) — Fire officials said the evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings for the 5000 block of Tepusquet Canyon.

___

(Original) — A vegetation fire is burning in the foothills near Santa Maria, leading to evacuations for some in the area.

The Oak fire is burning in the 4500 block of Tepusquet Road in Santa Maria, scorching about 15 to 20 acres, fire officials said, with the potential to grow to 100 acres.

Evacuations were in place in the 5000 block of Tepusquet Canyon, but have since been downgraded to warnings.

Tepesquet Canyon is closed from Santa Maria Mesa Road to Highway 166, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.