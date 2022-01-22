Watch
Vegetation fire forces evacuations in Monterey Co.

KSBY-TV News
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 03:00:15-05

Evacuations are in place for a vegetation fire that broke out Friday night in Monterey County.

The Colorado Fire was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. and was burning in the Palo Colorado Canyon area of Monterey County, according to NBC affiliate KSBW.

By 11:47 p.m., the California Highway Patrol log showed the fire was estimated to be around 1,500 acres.

People from the west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek were being told to evacuate.

Highway 1 is closed at Rio Road in Carmel, according to Caltrans.

The National Weather Service says the flames are being pushed in a southwest direction toward Highway 1 by dry, northeast winds. The offshore winds were expected to ease overnight .

The American Red Cross was working to open a shelter for evacuees.

