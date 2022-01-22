Vegetation fire forces evacuations in Monterey Co.

Evacuations are in place for a vegetation fire that broke out Friday night in Monterey County.

The Colorado Fire was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. and was burning in the Palo Colorado Canyon area of Monterey County, according to NBC affiliate KSBW.

By 11:47 p.m., the California Highway Patrol log showed the fire was estimated to be around 1,500 acres.

People from the west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek were being told to evacuate.

Highway 1 is closed at Rio Road in Carmel, according to Caltrans.

The National Weather Service says the flames are being pushed in a southwest direction toward Highway 1 by dry, northeast winds. The offshore winds were expected to ease overnight .

The American Red Cross was working to open a shelter for evacuees.

GOES 17 satellite imagery picking up the Colorado Fire located near Big Sur, CA. Fire started in Palo Colorado canyon. The blue outline is the 2016 Soberanes Fire. Dry northeast winds pushing the fire in a southwest direction towards Highway 1. #ColoradoFire pic.twitter.com/HPEHfe6X1D — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022