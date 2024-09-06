Watch Now
Vegetation fire on Highway 101 off Bello Street caused temporary lane closures

A vegetation fire started early on Friday, forcing the entrance onto Highway 101 northbound near Pismo Beach to close.

Around midnight, Cal Fire responded to reports of a fire. The Department of Transportation was later requested.

Together, they are working to determine what exactly was on fire, though officials say it may be something in a drain in the area.

Flames were said to have been on the freeway side of the perimeter fence.

At around 4 a.m., two of the three lanes were closed, but have since been cleared.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

