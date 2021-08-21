Vegetation fire reported in Irish Hills area in San Luis Obispo

UPDATE (6:18 p.m.) - Firefighters say the fire is estimated at about 1/2 acre in size.

Access to the area is said to be difficult. Some crews have made access while others are still working their way in.

Some air tanker drops have been made.

___

(6:02 p.m.) - Firefighters were responding to a small brush fire in the Irish Hills area of San Luis Obispo on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m. off Froom Ranch Road.

Fire officials say the fire is currently estimated to be 1/8 to 1/4 acre in size with the potential to grow to five acres.

No structures are threatened.

Several firefighting aircraft could be seen overhead Friday evening as crews from San Luis Obispo City Fire and CAL FIRE SLO responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.