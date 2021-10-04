Vehicle fire believed to cause brush fire near Cuesta Grade

California Highway Patrol reports a vehicle on fire may have started the brush fire currently burning off the northbound side of the freeway at Mount Lowe Road near the Cuesta Grade.

The cause of the vehicle on fire is currently unknown. The brush fire has grown to 15-acres in size, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire was first reported around 5:02 p.m. Cuesta Air Attack helicopters are on the scene to help fight the blaze.

Officials say the fire is transitioning to brush with a potential of growing to 100 acres in size. No structures are currently threatened.

Fire officials say to expect traffic delays and watch for firefighting equipment and firefighters near the roadway.

The cause of the fire is currently still under investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.