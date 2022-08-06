Watch Now
Vehicle fire slows traffic on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita

PG&E/Alert Wildfire
Smoke from a vehicle fire is seen along southbound Highway 101 at Highway 58 on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 21:32:49-04

UPDATE (6:23 p.m.) - Firefighters have extinguished a vehicle fire that broke out early Friday evening on southbound Highway 101 near Santa Margarita.

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire on southbound Highway 101 near Santa Margarita on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading beyond the immediate grassy area surrounding the burned pickup truck.

The slow lane of traffic has been reopened.
___

(6:13 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita.

The fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 101 at Highway 58.

Flames from the vehicle fire were reportedly threatening nearby brush.

CAL FIRE SLO and firefighters from the Los Padres National Forest were at the scene.

The slow lane of Highway 101 is blocked for emergency vehicles.

Motorists should expect slow traffic through the area.

