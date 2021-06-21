Vehicle fire spreads to brush prompting closure of Hwy 1 near Lompoc

UPDATE (4:17 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County fire officials say the One Fire has burned 20 acres and has the potential to burn up to 50 acres.

No structures are threatened.

The fire is reportedly burning at a moderate rate of spread.

Fire crews are battling the flames from the ground and the air.

___

(3:47 p.m.) - Fire officials are responding to a brush fire off of Highway 1 near Lompoc.

According to California Highway Patrol, the fire started at around 3 p.m. when a vehicle caught fire.

The One Fire is located near Jalama Road near San Julian Ranch.

Fire officials are reporting 1.5 acres with the potential of burning 10 acres.

California Highway Patrol has issued a hard closure of Highway 1 in the area.

VegetationFire- #OneFire Hwy 1 south of Jalama Rd. near San Julian Ranch. Vehicle fire that has spread to the brush. One IC reports 1.5 acres burning uphill w no wind, slow rate of spread. Has potential for 10 acres, requesting CHP closure of Highway 1 for safety. C/T 2:59 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 21, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.