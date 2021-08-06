Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high temperatures and strong winds.

The Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, expanding to a size larger than New York City.

It had been burning for weeks, mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before it tore through the little mountain community of Greenville, which is now in ashes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported. But the fire threatens more than 10,000 homes.