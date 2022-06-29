Just before noon on Tuesday fire crews from across the county responded to reports of a wildland fire burning in the Huasna area.

Aircraft have made many retardant drops around the fire, but the fire continues to burn within the perimeter. Firefighters and bulldozers are currently working on containment lines.

Arroyo Grande residents were surprised by the incident.

"Well, I had a lot of people calling me today on my way home from work because they heard I live near where a fire had broke out," said Mike Fuller, Arroyo Grande resident.

Mike Fuller then drove to the Huasna area to check out the fire.

"On my way home from work I saw huge plumes of smoke and then they seemed to be dying off, so I thought I'd drive out and see if they'd disappeared, but as you can see behind you it's still going," said Fuller.

Arroyo Grande resident Stephanie Scholfield says she heard fire trucks driving along Lopez Drive and knew something was going on. She then turned on her scanner and learned of the vegetation fire on Huasna road.

"Just a big, old black plume of smoke," said Stephanie Scholfield, Arroyo Grande resident.

Scholfield lives far enough from the fire that she did not have to evacuate, but could see the plume of smoke clearly from her yard.

"We didn't have to evacuate, so I just came out to see what it was and where it was at," said Scholfield.

Residents in the area say fires like this are uncommon around Huasna and this is the biggest fire they've seen in the area in years.

"It's probably only going to get drier and drier and so we just, hopefully everybody's going to be careful and be aware of these kind of things," said Fuller.

A reverse 911 is in place for Huasna Road and Mary Hill Road to Huasna Townsite.

Cal Fire says they expect the fire to be fully contained by July 3rd and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.