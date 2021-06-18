Watch
Willow Fire burns hundreds of acres in Big Sur area

Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 18, 2021
A wildfire dubbed the Willow Fire broke out in the Big Sur area on Thursday night and had burned approximately 750 acres by Friday afternoon.

The fire is reportedly burning in the Ventana Wilderness northwest of the Arroyo Seco Recreation Area, close to the Tassajara Zen Center.

Tassajara Rd. is closed from the Tassajara Zen Center to China Camp and residents in that area have been evacuated. The Arroyo Seco Recreation Area is also closed. An evacuation advisory was issued for Arroyo Seco Rd. to Carmel Valley Rd.

Approximately 300 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, with air tankers and water-dropping helicopters assisting crews on the ground.

Fire officials say it's burning in steep, rugged, and brushy terrain that is only accessible by hiking in. Weather conditions are reportedly hot and dry with temperatures near 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire is burning just north of the 2020 Dolan Fire burn scar.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

