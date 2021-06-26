Willow Fire near Big Sur burns 2,877 acres, 32% contained as of Saturday

Fire personnel are getting a better handle on the Willow Fire near Big Sur after days of navigating steep terrain.

On Saturday, the Los Padres National Forest Service said the Willow Fire has burned 2,877 acres and is 32% contained.

337 fire personnel have been working around the clock to increase containment and put out hot spots.

Fire officials said there's been minimal fire activity within the current footprint of the fire.

Small areas of heavier fuels continue to consume and pose only a minor threat to containment lines, authorities said.

In the next 24 hours, hotter and drier weather conditions could increase fire activity, but crews do not believe it will threaten the control lines, however, there could be some spread to the north and/or east.

Evacuation warnings remain in place around Arroyo Seco Recreation area and the Tassajara Hotsprings.