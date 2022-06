The "White Fire" broke out Tuesday afternoon in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It was first reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the area of Paseo Poco and White Oak Road.

As of 4:15 p.m., the fire had burned about four acres of grassland.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials described it as "wind-driven;" however, it is reportedly contained on two sides by roads.

There are structures in the area, but fire officials say they are not threatened.