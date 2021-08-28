Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region are facing gusty winds and dry conditions that make vegetation ready to burn.

The Caldor Fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date for full containment from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

The date is assessed on a day-by-day basis and depends on fire behavior, the ability to construct fire lines and good weather.

The Caldor Fire has scorched nearly 225 square miles of Sierra Nevada forest since Aug. 14.

Officials said Friday that a police officer injured on his way to help with the fire has now died.