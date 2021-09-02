With Lake Tahoe spared, better weather helps wildfire fight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Better weather is helping in the battle against a huge California wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, a place known the world over that was at risk of burning down.

Thousands were forced to flee the largest city, South Lake Tahoe, earlier this week.

Mayor Tamara Wallace says she now feels it's the luckiest community in the world.

The town is all but deserted on a weekend that normally would see as many as 100,000 people. But the forest is extremely dry and wind gusts are still likely in some areas as the fire heads toward Nevada.

Fire crews from around the country have joined the fight.