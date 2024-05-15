You may notice smoke in northern San Luis Obispo County this week

CAL FIRE is conducting a hazard reduction burn class at Camp Roberts this week, and smoke may be visible in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Firefighters from Camp Roberts and the San Luis Obispo County and San Benito-Monterey CAL FIRE units are participating in the class. Officials say they will be learning how to "fight fire with fire" while also creating a fuel break along the southeastern border of the military base.

Approximately 250 acres will be burned.

Burning is expected to take place between Wednesday, May 15 and Friday, May 17, concluding by 5 p.m. each day.