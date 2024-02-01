FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM FOR SLO COUNTY

Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain overspreading the county. The rain will cause urban and small stream flooding overnight. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen.

Rainfall rates of one-quarter of an inch to one-half inch per hour are likely, with brief rates up to three-quarters of an inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in flooding of low-lying areas and intersections and widespread ponding of water on area roadways.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Santa Margarita, Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade, Templeton, Lake Lopez, Shell Beach, Black Mountain, Avila Beach and Baywood-Los Osos.

Heavy rainfall can potentially cause minor mud and debris flows in and around the Lizzie Burn scar.

Turn around, and don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rains.

