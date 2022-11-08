Flood Advisory issued across the Central Coast due to heavy rain

A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 11:45 AM due to heavy rainfall.

The excessive rainfall could cause minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas. Rises are likely in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

This was issued because radar and rain gauges throughout the area indicated heavy rainfall rates, up to a quarter to half inch per hour with the potential for local rates to one inch per hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. This is what the radar looked like at that time.

Stay weather aware.