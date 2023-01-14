Flood Advisories issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties

A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County through 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the National Weather Service, moderate rain will continue through the afternoon with rain rates between 0.25" to 0.50" per hour.

Minor urban and small stream flooding is likely and meteorologists say there could be minor debris flows in and around recent burn scars.

For the latest weather forecast and updates on the storm, visit the Weather section of KSBY.com.

