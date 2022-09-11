Flood watch issued for Santa Barbara Co. mountain areas

A flood watch has been issued for a portion of Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service reports the watch area is for the interior mountain areas, including Cuyama and Santa Ynez.

It’s in place through Sunday evening.

While the remnants of a tropical storm, which had strong effects on parts of Southern California, is fizzling out, it could still bring moisture to the Central Coast over the next few days.

Light, scattered showers could be possible through Sunday.

Temperatures this week will be cooler, with many places in the low 70s and the interiors seeing a mix of 80s and 90s.