Flood watch, warning, thunderstorms, and rain expected this evening before warmer temps this weekend

There is a lot to be aware of this evening along the Central Coast, so let's get into it.

There are two weather alerts in our area tonight, the first being a Flash Flood Warning. This will be in effect through 7 p.m., and means that if you are within the highlighted green area below, you should be prepared for flash flooding.

The next alert is an Areal Flood Watch, which means there is potential for flooding in this area, but just because you are within the green area shown below, doesn't mean you will necessarily see it. This is in effect through 11 p.m. in Kern County and until 5 a.m. Friday near Ventura.

There are 3 different kinds of weather alerts we will talk to you about. Here is an outline of the differences between the three. Today, we are only talking about a watch and a warning.

These are the rain totals you can expect to see, and when you will see them.

Now that we've covered those, let's get into what you can expect for highs tomorrow, and what weather will look like this weekend.

Coastal Areas:

Friday in Santa Barbara will have a high of 70, with some patchy clouds. Temperatures will rise into the weekend to the mid-70s.

In Lompoc, the high will be 68 with some patchy clouds before temperatures rise into low to mid-70s for the weekend.

In Santa Maria, the high is 69 tomorrow with patchy clouds and high 70s over the weekend.

In Pismo Beach, the high is 59 tomorrow with some clouds, before temperatures rise into the mid-60s over the weekend.

In San Luis Obispo, there will be a high of 74 tomorrow with some cloud coverage before temperatures reach the low 80s over the weekend.

Valley Areas:

In Santa Ynez, you can expect a high of 75 tomorrow before temperatures reach the mid-80s over the weekend.

In Paso Robles, there will be a high of 81 tomorrow with some clouds, before temperatures get into the 90s over the weekend. You may see triple digits early next week.

In Cuyama, the high will be 80 tomorrow, with low 90s over the weekend.