Fog clears to reveal a sunny Central Coast

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Cecil Horton
Fog rolling into the hills of Atascadero
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 19, 2022
Wednesday morning was off to a foggy start with many regions facing visibilities dropping well below one mile. This caused several incidents on the Central Coasts roads as drivers struggled with the low visibilities. By 10 am all but a few long-lasting pockets of fog will have cleared leading to sunshine across the whole region.

Once the fog clears, that sunshine will make for a beautiful day with temperatures near normal for this time of the year.

For the remainder of this week and into the weekend, it will be a way to say "sunny and gorgeous" in about 100 different ways.
Abundant sunshine will stick around well into next week.

Thursday and Saturday will likely have some gusty winds in the Santa Ana's and the Santa Lucias with some advisories possible.
High temperatures will reach up above normal for this time of the year.
Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!

