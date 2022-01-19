Fog clears to reveal a sunny Central Coast

Wednesday morning was off to a foggy start with many regions facing visibilities dropping well below one mile. This caused several incidents on the Central Coasts roads as drivers struggled with the low visibilities. By 10 am all but a few long-lasting pockets of fog will have cleared leading to sunshine across the whole region.

Dense fog this morning is sticking around in coastal valleys across the Central Coast. Be sure to take extra caution on the roads. This will clear quickly and give way to abundant sunshine. pic.twitter.com/0Hf9AH3e2D — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 19, 2022

Once the fog clears, that sunshine will make for a beautiful day with temperatures near normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures on the Central Coast today will be warmed by abundant sunshine later today. Highs will be pretty close to normal for this time of year. More warm and sunny weather is on the way! pic.twitter.com/432Dja49hj — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 19, 2022

For the remainder of this week and into the weekend, it will be a way to say "sunny and gorgeous" in about 100 different ways.

Abundant sunshine will stick around well into next week.

After today's dense morning fog clears we will see days and days of sunshine! Some gusty winds are likely Thursday and again on Saturday but all said and done the forecast will be wonderful today! pic.twitter.com/vUPJFt5KJH — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) January 19, 2022

Thursday and Saturday will likely have some gusty winds in the Santa Ana's and the Santa Lucias with some advisories possible.

High temperatures will reach up above normal for this time of the year.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast!