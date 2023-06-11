Foggy and cloudy conditions ahead of the upcoming workweek

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We have troughs of low pressure moving just outside of the coast, which should cause the onshore flow to remain intact for the remainder of the week and keep night-through-morning low clouds and fog in the forecast.

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are likely to continue through Monday.

Today, a thick blanket of marine clouds covered the coastal and valley regions of the Central Coast.

Most coastal and valley sections remained cloudy today with high temperatures in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees.

This evening along the south coast region of the Central Coast, there will be mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

For Monday night and Tuesday, the low clouds are expected to persist through the day, with perhaps a few locations throughout the Central Coast becoming partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon.

Sometime during the midweek, there will be another weak low-pressure system that will approach the area, as it will bring a return of cool and showery weather.

We will see temps in the 7-day forecast range in the high 60s for some areas like San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara. While our interior valleys, like Paso Robles, will continue to stay on the warmer side.

Have a wonderful Sunday, Central Coast! Be sure to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather headlines.