Foggy conditions surge onshore periodically over the first days of December

The record-breaking high temperatures and bluebird skies of the past week have come to an end with more abundant cloud cover and fog now making an appearance.

A low-pressure system that is sitting just off the coast has shifted winds onshore and brought dense fog through the morning across the Central Coast.

Good Morning Central Coast, as you head out the door this morning allow for extra time due to low visibilities. Dense fog is expected through 10 AM along the western beaches and coastal valleys. pic.twitter.com/dxKvGOSy56 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 2, 2021

Winds will dissipate that fog chance by the mid-morning and then warming will get going. Highs will be warmest in the interior valleys where marine influence is minimal. Beaches will be cooler with highs near normal for this time of the year.

Starting off the morning abundant fog will make visibilities drop but by the afternoon clearing will warm interior valleys while beaches will remain cool. pic.twitter.com/q02enPryke — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 2, 2021

The next few days will continue to be strongly influenced by the low-pressure system just off the coast.

The low will meander further inland on Friday with a high chance of more marine fog.

The low-pressure system that is lingering just off the Central coast will bring onshore winds today and Friday before moving north over the weekend. That will bring more marine influence and cooler temperatures for next week. pic.twitter.com/2lt74io2Rc — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 2, 2021

The next seven days will bring more fog for the coast ahead of a windy weekend where strong gusts will be felt over the Santa Lucia range.

The gusts will help to clear out some of the fog and will bring with them a small chance for drizzle coming up in the early days of next week. Unfortunately, that rain chance is slim at best so I will leave it off the 7-day for now.

The Central Coast is in store for a bit of a rollercoaster over the next 7 days. We will start off with foggy and cooling conditions today. Friday will bring more fog and close to seasonal temperatures. The weekend will feature cool winds before more sunshine by monday. pic.twitter.com/KemLLpJ2wi — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) December 2, 2021

Have a fantastic Thursday Central Coast!