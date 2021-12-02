Watch
Foggy conditions surge onshore periodically over the first days of December

KSBY Daybreak anchor Genelle Padilla submitted this photo using #beonKSBY
Fog in Pismo Beach
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 11:53:53-05

The record-breaking high temperatures and bluebird skies of the past week have come to an end with more abundant cloud cover and fog now making an appearance.
A low-pressure system that is sitting just off the coast has shifted winds onshore and brought dense fog through the morning across the Central Coast.

Winds will dissipate that fog chance by the mid-morning and then warming will get going. Highs will be warmest in the interior valleys where marine influence is minimal. Beaches will be cooler with highs near normal for this time of the year.

The next few days will continue to be strongly influenced by the low-pressure system just off the coast.
The low will meander further inland on Friday with a high chance of more marine fog.

The next seven days will bring more fog for the coast ahead of a windy weekend where strong gusts will be felt over the Santa Lucia range.
The gusts will help to clear out some of the fog and will bring with them a small chance for drizzle coming up in the early days of next week. Unfortunately, that rain chance is slim at best so I will leave it off the 7-day for now.

Have a fantastic Thursday Central Coast!

