Foggy morning will give way to more warm and sunny conditions

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off this week there is a significant marine layer bringing low visibility across the southcoast. This will spread north through the early morning hours and eventually clear out by mid day.

Thanks to the marine layer dropping visibility this morning there is a dense fog advisory in place for the lower elevations of Santa Barbara County. This includes the south coast, Santa Ynez valley as well as all of Western SB county. Take it slow on roads with limited visibility for the morning commute.

We really lucked out with the timing of this warm up we've seen the past couple of days. The warmer temperatures will persist for at least one more day before shifting downwards for the rest of the week.

Tuesday effects from a low pressure system to the north of us will start to impact the Central Coast. It doesn't look like we will see any rain but we will see cooler temps. Tuesday through the end of the week, daytime highs will be back in the lower 60's.

We could see some gusty winds near the Santa Ynez mountain range Tuesday evening that may hit advisory levels.

Nothing else really major to mention other than a minor rain chance for LA and Ventura Counties Thursday, but the rain will not reach us here on the Central Coast.

Have a great Monday Central Coast!

