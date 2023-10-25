Foggy weather here to stay through the weekend

Temperatures have dropped along the Central Coast and into the interiors and are expected to stay cool until early next week. With that decline in temps came a bit of drizzle in some regions as well.

This weekend, winds should pick up from the northwest keeping things pretty cool through Sunday. There are no wind advisories in the forecast, but it's likely to feel cooler than usual in the interior valleys due to those winds.

Then, by Monday we can expect things to get a bit warmer as some Santa Ana winds roll in and heat things up along the Central Coast.

The weather should be fairly mild this Tuesday, making for a comfortable Halloween (inside or out!)