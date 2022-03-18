Watch
Forecast to swing from winter to summer conditions

Sunrise from Pismo Pier
This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Caron Krauch
Posted at 6:06 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 10:37:34-04

Happy Friday Morning Central Coast.

Friday we will continue to see mild conditions lingering on the Central Coast today.

Early Saturday morning a big cold front will move through, this will drastically change our conditions as cooler, more humid and gustier conditions move in. There is a decent chance of some patchy dense fog Saturday morning as well.

The best chances for rain will be on north facing slopes in San Luis Obispo County, with much less accumulation chances along the south coast.

The middle of next week will feel like summer. We have a chance of reaching record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend ahead Central Coast!

