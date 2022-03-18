Forecast to swing from winter to summer conditions

Happy Friday Morning Central Coast.

Friday we will continue to see mild conditions lingering on the Central Coast today.

Temps today will stay mild before a big cool down tomorrow. Translation... enjoy this! pic.twitter.com/HkIEDTsuF5 — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 18, 2022

Early Saturday morning a big cold front will move through, this will drastically change our conditions as cooler, more humid and gustier conditions move in. There is a decent chance of some patchy dense fog Saturday morning as well.

The best chances for rain will be on north facing slopes in San Luis Obispo County, with much less accumulation chances along the south coast.

The cold front that will arrive Saturday morning will drop temperatures about 10 degrees between Friday and Saturday. That chilly pattern will not stick around though. Record high temperatures move in for next week. pic.twitter.com/Fl3gXJXT4P — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) March 18, 2022

The middle of next week will feel like summer. We have a chance of reaching record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend ahead Central Coast!