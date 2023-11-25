FREEZE WARNING INLAND: Lows in the 20s and 30s are likely. High surf at the beaches

In an otherwise quiet forecast, there are a few advisories to think about into the weekend.

Interior valleys in San Luis Obispo will face low temps tonight in the 20s and low 30s. The temps will bottom out for several hours meaning some plants can die with these cold temps. If you are tending to anything like that you should take precautions. This is also a reminder to limit your personal exposure to cold temps as hypothermia can happen with elongated exposure to cold.

At the beaches, a high surf advisory goes into place at 4am and lasts into Monday afternoon at 1pm. 8-12ft breakers are likely but also large high tides could result in some minor coastal flooding and erosion. The tide times are included in the graphic below.

Otherwise, temps will be in the 60s for most into next week.

A trough of low pressure is parked to our east resulting in onshore flow and mild to cool high temps. There will be some occasional cloud cover, we’ll call it partly cloudy.

Next week the forecast could get a little more interesting.

Several mid-range models have a low-pressure system tumbling just off the coast Wednesday for a few showers. We have not highlighted this feature yet because a little westward movement would mean nothing would happen. I could see some showers added to this forecast soon for Wednesday.

After that, perhaps the next window to watch would be around December 1st.

The EURO morning model run liked a significant storm. The afternoon GFS didn’t like it today but prior runs have also identified this timeframe and potential. Low confidence this far out but it is the next prior of note (we typically won’t include rain in the forecast graphics until confidence is higher than this). After that something around the 5th could happen. Suffice it to say, we are getting into the more active portion of our rain season and forecasts will need to be monitored more often for rain systems.