Freezing conditions and freeze warning for most of the Central Coast overnight

Cooler weather is expected through Saturday with areas of morning low clouds.

And even with some low clouds, which usually help perk up overnight lows, it looks like freezing conditions are possible despite the weak onshore flow. Most of the Central Coast west-facing valleys could see freezing conditions for several hours tonight. This is not a condition we see often, both the low clouds and freezing temps.



Weak offshore flow returns Sunday, with local northeast breezes, fewer morning low clouds, and a few degrees of warming. Another offshore wind event is likely to begin later Monday into Tuesday and again Thursday. Temperatures will likely be below normal for much of next week, with frosts possible in wind-sheltered areas away from the coast.

Cooling Trend Continues

An onshore gradient brought cooler temperatures and increased humidities to the region today. The marine inversion was quite weak this morning resulting in spotty coverage of low clouds. It will be another cool day across the area Saturday.

Looking Ahead

Saturday night into Sunday, models have been consistent in showing a significant weakening in the onshore flow, and actually turning at least lightly offshore Sunday morning. Any marine layer south of Pt. Conception will likely be gone and daytime temperatures should rise at least a few degrees.

On Monday, a trough will dig through the Great Basin and down through Arizona, providing the necessary ingredients for at least a moderate offshore event Monday afternoon into Tuesday. SoCal winds look strong again, up to 60mph but locally they will not be nearly that strong. Air will be dry again and fire weather warnings may be needed.

Early Next Week

This offshore wind event will peak early Tuesday, then likely decrease a fair amount late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to be right around normal. There could be some frost or freeze hazards overnight in wind protected areas.

On Wednesday, models have been pretty consistent showing a relative break in the offshore winds. Still quite dry air.

For Wednesday night and Thursday, a second upper-level trough will follow almost the exact same path and create another offshore wind event. Again, primarily for SoCal but we'll have to monitor it locally as well.

Winds are expected to drop off later Thursday afternoon with at least light onshore flow returning by Friday afternoon.

Rain Possible Next Weekend

There are increasing signals for some rain next weekend but so far it's not looking like an atmospheric river. Most models indicate rain totals under a half inch. However, let's be clear this was not in runs yesterday so we'll have to monitor before confidence grows with this potential event.

