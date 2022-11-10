Freezing morning inland gives way to a mild afternoon

Good Morning Central Coast! It is going to be a chilly morning, especially in the interior valleys so grab that coat or extra layer and let's jump right into the forecast!

Overnight and early morning lows will be close to freezing for the interior valleys (worst in San Luis Obispo County) further towards the coast there will be slightly warmer temps but still a chilly start to the morning. Due to the cold temps the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the area around Paso Robles, further inland a Freeze Warning has been issued for the interior valleys, this includes the communities of Shandon, California Valley and Cuyama.

The advisories and warnings are in place through 9AM Thursday morning.

All of this cold air was brought in by the storm that brought rain to the region earlier this week. Now that all the rain has cleared we are left with the cold air remnants.

The interior valleys will also face some fog this morning as the ground continues to be warmer than the air above it. If you are driving in the interiors, especially along Highway 166 be careful with the low visibility on the roads.

Temps today are not particularly exciting, highs push back into the 60s throughout the region. They will stay in the 60s with a few degrees of variation per day all the way into next week.

Right now no other large storms are in the foreseeable forecast. There is a low that races through the region this weekend, it likely produces some showers near the Bay Area but locally it likely is only a cloud producer.

Another fast-moving but moisture-starved low races down the Sierra Friday next week but also looks like a miss for local rain potential. As a result, temps stay in check, on the cooler than average side thru next week.

Have a great day Central Coast!