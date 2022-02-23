Watch
Freezing mornings and chilly afternoons for the Central Coast

This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Debby Boutros
Storm Clouds rolling through Templeton on 2-22-22
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 13:26:35-05

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!
You are going to want to grab an extra layer today, and tomorrow, as temperatures stay 10-15 degrees lower than normal for this time of year.
In the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning the interior valleys for the Central Coast saw some cold conditions down to the 20s in some locations. This will happen again Thursday morning and will once again prompt a Freeze watch for the Central Coast.

Temperatures today will rise to the 50s in many spots with chilly and breezy conditions sticking around.

Thursday afternoon (after a chilly morning) winds will begin to shift offshore once again and will help to warm our region up little by little all the way into the weekend when the upper 50s are expected. beyond that early next week could feature some 70s as well.

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast and be sure to bundle up Thursday Morning.

