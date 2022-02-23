Freezing mornings and chilly afternoons for the Central Coast

Happy Wednesday Central Coast!

You are going to want to grab an extra layer today, and tomorrow, as temperatures stay 10-15 degrees lower than normal for this time of year.

In the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning the interior valleys for the Central Coast saw some cold conditions down to the 20s in some locations. This will happen again Thursday morning and will once again prompt a Freeze watch for the Central Coast.

Temperatures this morning across the Central Coast fell close to freezing and into the 20s in interior valleys. Thursday morning will be a "copy paste" of this morning. The freeze watch for our coastal valleys and south coast will be in effect overnight tonight into 9AM Thursday. pic.twitter.com/J3NXYkOq4i — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 23, 2022

Temperatures today will rise to the 50s in many spots with chilly and breezy conditions sticking around.

Temperatures today started cold only in the 20s in some interior valleys. As the day goes on some warming will take place, eventually getting us into the 50s in many communities. This is about 10-15 degrees colder than is typical for this time of the year. pic.twitter.com/vZO9lv2Ngg — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 23, 2022

Thursday afternoon (after a chilly morning) winds will begin to shift offshore once again and will help to warm our region up little by little all the way into the weekend when the upper 50s are expected. beyond that early next week could feature some 70s as well.

Even though today and tomorrow morning will be very chilly we will be seeing a gradual warm up over the next few days. We will eventually reach the upper 60s by the weekend and eventually in the 70s by early next week. pic.twitter.com/B7N3aI85mI — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) February 23, 2022

Have a great Wednesday Central Coast and be sure to bundle up Thursday Morning.