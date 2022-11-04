Freezing temps kick off Friday, rain expected next week

Happy Friday Central Coast!

We made it to the end of the week and as we start off the day grab that extra layer. It is going to be cold outside across the region. The first concern ahead of us is the early morning lows to kick off your Friday. Yesterday's freeze watch has been replaced by a freeze warning in the interior of SLO county with frost advisories in effect for the Cuyama Valley and the Santa Ynez Valley. The freeze warning implies overnight lows as cool as the mid to upper 20s are possible and also that temps could stay below 32 for an extended period of time potentially damaging or killing sensitive plants.

Pipes also need to be monitored and hypothermia is a risk for people who are exposed too long to the cold temps. The frost advisory is a lower level cold temperature advisory. There is still a risk of plant damage but the lows are not as likely to be as cold nor last as long at sub-freezing conditions.

Winds from the north are keeping the region clear of fog but also bringing in some high level clouds into the mid morning hours. This will not impact the morning much, if at all.

The temperature recovery today is actually pretty good: after lows near freezing for some high generally get into the mid-60s (away from beaches). It will still be chilly but mild comparatively to this morning.

Saturday likely even sees some 70+ degree highs but a cold front does look to brush the area late. Sunday is a little cooler with more clouds.

Monday conditions get more active with a large system rolling in, likely in the PM though it is early to nail exact arrival times. Monday into Wednesday looks wet on a number of computer models and all agree that .50-2+" of rain is possible for the Central Coast.

This will also be an impactful system elsewhere, please check the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for forecasts outside the area.

After the system kicks out Wednesday we look quiet into the following weekend.

Note: Yes, rain is likely on election day, please think ahead if you vote in person or plan on dropping a ballot. Extra time may be necessary.

As for your weekly drought monitor update, the Central Coast saw a little splash-and-dash rain system mid week, most of the area didn't even get to a tenth of an inch while on the high side some mountain locations were between .25-.45".

That's not much for an area locked in a long-term drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor update was released yesterday and there was no week-to-week change. 100% of the state is still in drought with the Central Coast experiencing the 3 worst categories: severe (at the coast), extreme (in the coastal valleys) and exceptional (in the interior).

Have a great day and a fantastic weekend Central Coast!