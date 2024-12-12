Watch Now
Friday dry before another rain system moves in Saturday

A weak storm system moved through San Luis Obispo County early this morning, bringing light rain showers. The rain has already ended for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. A few isolated afternoon sprinkles and showers also happened but nothing significant compared to the morning. Rainfall amounts have been generally light, around a quarter of an inch or less.

Windy Conditions after the rain

As the storm system moved out, afternoon winds were up, with gusts up to 35 mph. But advisories relating to that will drop at 6pm.

Waves and Tides through the weekend

The stormy activity in the Pacific is cranking up the swells and there is a high surf advisory through the weekend for 10 to 13 foot waves for the Central Coast and 4 to 6 foot waves for the East Santa Barbara channel. Another concern is the height of the tides. A high astronomical tide will produce some local tides up to 7 feet which can cause some title overflow at some beach locations.

Dry and Cool Friday

Friday will bring a brief break from the rain with partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures, near normal for mid-December.

More Rain This Weekend

Another storm system will arrive on Saturday. This system looks a bit stronger than the recent ones and could bring one-third to two-thirds of an inch of rain to parts of San Luis Obispo County. However, most of the area east and south of the SLO north coast will see less rain, likely under .20" of rain for those areas.

Looking Ahead

Sunday will see a return to drier conditions with partly cloudy skies. There's a slight chance of rain returning to northern areas on Monday.

Warming Trend Next Week

A warming trend is expected by the middle of next week, with temperatures climbing several degrees above normal by Wednesday and Thursday.

