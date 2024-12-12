Friday dry before another rain system moves in Saturday

A weak storm system moved through San Luis Obispo County early this morning, bringing light rain showers. The rain has already ended for San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. A few isolated afternoon sprinkles and showers also happened but nothing significant compared to the morning. Rainfall amounts have been generally light, around a quarter of an inch or less.

As expected, this morning's rain was enough to notice but generally light. pic.twitter.com/k43skITRUt — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 12, 2024

Windy Conditions after the rain

As the storm system moved out, afternoon winds were up, with gusts up to 35 mph. But advisories relating to that will drop at 6pm.

Windy conditions will calm down this evening. But right now there is an advisory for winds up to 35mph. pic.twitter.com/8DTpntLa1r — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 12, 2024

Waves and Tides through the weekend

The stormy activity in the Pacific is cranking up the swells and there is a high surf advisory through the weekend for 10 to 13 foot waves for the Central Coast and 4 to 6 foot waves for the East Santa Barbara channel. Another concern is the height of the tides. A high astronomical tide will produce some local tides up to 7 feet which can cause some title overflow at some beach locations.

High surf and high tides are a concern thru the weekend. 10-13 foot waves for the Central Coast and 4-6 for the Channel. But there is also a 7ft astronomical tide in the morning so some tidal overflow is possible. pic.twitter.com/s1jgy5YgFP — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 12, 2024

Dry and Cool Friday

Friday will bring a brief break from the rain with partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures, near normal for mid-December.

The outlook for the Saturday system has tamed a bit but still pretty close to initial forecasts. Most will see .25 or less outside of the SLO County north coast. pic.twitter.com/h29BLvCGaQ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 12, 2024

Here is a look at the arrival of the Saturday showers. Like Thursday, this is far from a big storm. Another "splash and dash". pic.twitter.com/dmJvvT5tNP — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 12, 2024

More Rain This Weekend

Another storm system will arrive on Saturday. This system looks a bit stronger than the recent ones and could bring one-third to two-thirds of an inch of rain to parts of San Luis Obispo County. However, most of the area east and south of the SLO north coast will see less rain, likely under .20" of rain for those areas.

Looking Ahead

Sunday will see a return to drier conditions with partly cloudy skies. There's a slight chance of rain returning to northern areas on Monday.

Other than the Saturday showers the extended forecast is looking quiet. pic.twitter.com/Ur8zmNkUeJ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) December 12, 2024

Warming Trend Next Week

A warming trend is expected by the middle of next week, with temperatures climbing several degrees above normal by Wednesday and Thursday.