Friday forecast brings big change in temps to Central Coast

A minor cooldown will find its way to the Central Coast for the inland and coastal valleys, while most beach areas will see similar conditions as Thursday.

Strong onshore flow will cool the majority of the Central Coast for Friday, sticking with us until the end of the weekend. A really comfortable day with temperatures ranging from the low-60s for your beaches to the low-80s inland. Winds will pick up in the early afternoon with gusts ranging from 10-20 mph for most of the area.

The South Coast will see some patchy fog throughout Friday morning with clouds gradually clearing into the afternoon. Wind gusts on the South Coast could get as high as 20 mph.

Starting Sunday, a rise in temperatures will make it back to the 90s early next week once again for the interiors. Marine influence will make those changes a little less drastic for the beaches and coastal valleys. Temps look to be mild for the coastal temps with your beaches staying quite cool.