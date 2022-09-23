Friday looks like a fabulous day but the interior warming could place temps near 100 again early next week

After the early week rain, the balance of the week has turned out to be spectacular for outdoor activities. Temps have risen. Thanks to morning offshore winds some beaches were pretty warm today and look to see similar conditions Friday. Coastal valleys also will be roughly 5-7 degrees warmer than average as well. Interior temps continue to climb as well.

The weekend could see temps fall back a tiny bit at beaches and near coastal valleys with some weaker offshore winds, but inland temps continue to climb. By early next week, inland temps will likely be near 100, perhaps a degree or 2 shy.

Temps look to fade a little later next week.

Today is lakes and drought update day. Interestingly, there is no change in drought status. None at all. I have said on many occasions that it will take a lot more rain to impact the drought significantly but I did expect at least some small movement in the drought status week to week.

Our lakes also dropped across the board.