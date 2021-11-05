Watch
Weather

Actions

Friday will be mild and sunny before a cooldown for the weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Michele Sherman submitted this photo to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde<br/>
11-5 Michele Sherman Templeton.jpg
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 12:07:46-04

What a day! Friday will be a wonderful day across the central coast with abundant sunshine and offshore flow that will make for a mild day.

The one downside of Friday will come in the form of strong winds that have prompted the national weather service to issue a high wind advisory for the central coast through noon Friday. There is also a high surf advisory in effect through 9:00 pm Friday night.

The next seven days will bring a cooldown for the weekend with additional clouds as well. This will continue into next week when we will stay cool with a chance for rain.

That chance for rain to move in on Tuesday as a cold front will bring a chance for measurable rainfall across the Central Coast, particularly north of Point Conception.

Have a great weekend Central Coast and don't forget to send any photos you are particularly proud of to us using #beonksby

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png