Friday will be mild and sunny before a cooldown for the weekend

What a day! Friday will be a wonderful day across the central coast with abundant sunshine and offshore flow that will make for a mild day.

For Friday warm weather will bring communities into the mid-80s (some could see an isolated 90!) Clearing skies and offshore flow will keep the Central coast filled with warm and wonderful weather. #cawx pic.twitter.com/txQMcTxgaU — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 5, 2021

The one downside of Friday will come in the form of strong winds that have prompted the national weather service to issue a high wind advisory for the central coast through noon Friday. There is also a high surf advisory in effect through 9:00 pm Friday night.

Gusty conditions are continuing along with the Santa Lucia range. Gusts will continue to the afternoon. At the coast, there is also a high surf advisory though tonight for strong surf. #cawx pic.twitter.com/qCPJLRr8is — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 5, 2021

The next seven days will bring a cooldown for the weekend with additional clouds as well. This will continue into next week when we will stay cool with a chance for rain.

The next seven days will start off with a cooling trend where Friday's perfect weather will be cooled into the weekend with the addition of some clouds. There is also a chance for measurable rain on Tuesday of next week. More details to come as the system approaches. pic.twitter.com/xVo3KnCJxp — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 5, 2021

That chance for rain to move in on Tuesday as a cold front will bring a chance for measurable rainfall across the Central Coast, particularly north of Point Conception.

High pressure will keep the marine influence at bay for a little longer before a cooldown this weekend. Early next week a cold front will sweep through the region bringing the chance for measurable precipitation. #cawx pic.twitter.com/zjIbP3lbfU — Vivian Rennie (@VivianRennieWx) November 5, 2021

Have a great weekend Central Coast and don't forget to send any photos you are particularly proud of to us using #beonksby