From winds to waves: concern shifts to the beaches to close out the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Fall can be very dynamic in terms of weather conditions for the Central Coast as we saw just this last week. Temperatures can swing from over 100° down to temperatures in the 70s in a matter of just a couple of days. Tuesday featured a wind advisory for beach communities and some coastal valleys in much of Santa Barbara County where wind was as 45 mph.

There are still some lingering wind advisories across the region through 8 pm tonight.

A high surf advisory is in place from t noon and lasting until 3 PM Thursday, 8 to 12 foot breaking waves are possible at west-facing beaches for the Central Coast. The wave energy is coming down the California coastline from a storm in the Pacific Northwest.

Partly cloudy skies are likely again after some low clouds temperatures look to range from the 60s at beach communities to the low to mid 70s in coastal valleys and mid-70s in in the interior valleys and Southcoast.

The current weather pattern features a trough of low pressure in the region, but it is quickly moving out later today to be replaced by a ridge of high pressure for Thursday and Friday which will boost temperatures. Coastal valleys will see their warmest day on Thursday with temperatures in the 80s but back into the mid-70s Friday interior valleys will see the warmest conditions on Friday mid-80s potential.

There is a low-pressure system and cold front hitting the west coast on Saturday not much will happen locally but temperatures should dip a few degrees from Friday's highs, but again boost on Sunday. No rain is likely in this forecast. It's just a little bit of a mini roller coaster.

The 8 to 14 day forecast from the climate prediction center continues to advertise a warm California with some potential for rainfall in the Pacific Northwest and farther north in California.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!