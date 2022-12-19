Frost Monday Morning, afternoon highs warm through the week

Good Morning Central Coast! We will seeing some more chilly temps over the next few mornings with significant frost chances as well.

Due to the cold temperatures across the Central Coast this morning the National Weather Service has issued a Frost advisory for our western beaches and coastal valleys of Santa Barbara County through 9AM. These temperatures could damage sensitive plants across the region. The interior valleys are only in the 20s this morning. Grab that extra layer on the way out the door this morning.

There is a slight risk of some cloud cover and fog this morning. Mainly chances stay minimal in the Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley.

Temperatures will stay mild, 60s are expected in the coastal valleys, some interiors and beaches will stay in the upper 50s.

Have a great day Central Coast!