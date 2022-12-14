Frosty mornings and cool daytime highs will stick around through the week

Good Morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Wednesday there is a little bit of fog lingering in the interior valleys. Visibility on Hwy 166 will be very limited going through the Cuyama valley. Take caution.

Aside from the fog the one thing that many will notice is just how chilly it is this morning. The combination of cold air brought in by our latest storm combined with minimal cloud cover, light winds and dry air make for the perfect combination for temperatures to drop rapidly. Temps will be below 32 in the interior valleys and close to the 32 critical point in our coastal valleys this morning.

Because of all the cold air the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Edna Valley, the Santa Maria Valley, the Lompoc Valley, the Santa Ynez Valley, and the Southcoast. This means overnight lows will be cold enough in this area to potentially produce frost which could damage sensitive plants. People with concerns should be taking precautions prior to 1 am. The advisory lasts until 8 am.

Other than that the forecast looks pretty steady into and thru the coming weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s with a 60 or two along the south coast. Interiors will stay in the 40s.

No rain is in our 7-day forecast. In fact, the current GFS computer model suggests that rain isn't likely thru its 16-day run. This would get us to the end of the month.

Have a great day Central Coast!