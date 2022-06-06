Get ready... heat is on the way this week

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday. As we kick off this week clearing and building high pressure will be the main story. This will build all the way into the end of the week where record highs are likely in the interior valleys.

Before we get to that, here is what we are seeing for Monday morning.

Low lying clouds have started to entrench themselves along the coasts and some fog prone valleys. This will decrease morning visibility for some. Take extra caution on roadways.

Temperatures for monday will be close to normal in the coastal valleys with mostly 70s. 60s by the beach and low 90s in the interiors.

A ridge (high pressure) is gradually building over the forecast area and will peak by mid week. As the ridge builds, temperatures will continue to rise, especially in the interiors who will be sitting in triple digits for consecutive days. There may be some records embedded here as well.

Temperatures will be warmest for the interiors and cool the closer you get to the beach. The interiors will be mainly in the 90's, the Valleys in the 80's and the coastal areas in the 70's.

Have a great day Central Coast!