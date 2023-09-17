Gloomy conditions will continue over the course of the weekend along the Central Coast

Hello, Central Coast! Happy Saturday!

We are going to continue seeing these gloomy conditions over the course of the weekend into the start of the upcoming work week, with the coolest days being Tuesday through Thursday. Let’s dive in!

We are going to see similar cool conditions repeating themselves for the next several days or so, and there will be plenty of night-to-morning clouds and patchy fog that will spread into areas closer to the coast.

The reason behind the cooler conditions we're seeing along the Central Coast is due to a low-pressure system that's sitting just below California.

We are expecting to see a trough coming into our region on Monday. The trough is expected to bring in much cooler conditions on Tuesday through Thursday.

As for winds, we are expecting to see some gusty afternoons throughout the Central Coast on Saturday and Sunday.

There is currently some onshore flow taking place as the marine layer continues to sit off the coast. The interior is expected to see winds over 20mph, while areas closer to the coast will see winds between 16-24 mph during the afternoon hours over the weekend.

Luckily, winds are expected to slow down throughout the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.

Your 7-Day KSBY Microclimate Forecast shows that we are going to see temps sticking near the upper 60s and low 70s for areas closer to the coast. While the interior, like Paso Robles, will see temps changing between the 70s and 80s throughout the work week.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Forecast for all the latest weather headlines.